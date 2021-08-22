NOPD Chief: "We lost a good one"

The off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot during an apparent weekend robbery at a Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, police and law enforcement sources told Fox 8 late Saturday night (Aug. 21).

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

NOPD confirmed the name at an emotional press conference this afternoon. You can watch that here:

Neither the Houston nor New Orleans police departments have publicly identified the victim shot to death around 5:17 p.m. at the Grotto Ristorante near Houston’s Galleria area. But multiple sources confirmed it was Briscoe, a detective who formerly worked in the department’s Homicide and Narcotics divisions, and who most recently was tasked with investigating violent crimes against people in the NOPD’s First District covering Treme and parts of Mid-City, the station is reporting.

Briscoe was the father of two children, the sources told Fox 8.

According to Houston police, the officer sources identified as Briscoe and another man were dining with a group on an outdoor patio when two hooded gunmen approached and demanded their belongings. Though witnesses told Houston police that the victims complied, one of the gunmen fired shots that killed one victim and left another man hospitalized in critical condition, the station reports.

Here's a post from the NOPD: