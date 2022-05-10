Non-unanimous verdicts at issue at Louisiana high court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana’s Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments on whether a ban on non-unanimous jury verdicts must apply retroactively.

Tuesday's arguments center on the case of Reginald Reddick, who was convicted of murder by a 10-2 jury vote in 1997.

Criminal justice reform advocates hope to overturn his conviction. They say a victory at the state’s highest court would affect the convictions of 1,500 people.

The high court will also hear arguments involving Ronald Gasser - whose non-unanimous manslaughter conviction in the death of former NFL player Joe McKnight was thrown out.

The question is whether prosecutors can now re-try McKnight for murder instead of a lesser manslaughter charge.

