NOLA mother booked with murder in stabbing of her children

A New Orleans woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death and attempting to do the same to her 2-year-old son, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was booked on one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said, after she allegedly stabbed the children at a home in the 3100 block of Law Street in the Florida area, the newspapers report.

