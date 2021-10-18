NOLA city councilman booked with DWI for the third time

District D Councilmember Jared Brossett was booked on suspicion of DWI for the third time early Monday morning after New Orleans Police was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on Elysian Fields Avenue, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

Brossett, who is in a hotly contested race for the council’s Division 2 at-large seat, refused to take field sobriety tests, police told the newspapers. He was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Brossett’s arrest Monday in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue was just a few blocks from his arrest on the same thoroughfare in June 2020, when he swerved into oncoming traffic and wrecked a city-owned SUV.

To read the Picayune's whole story, click here.

