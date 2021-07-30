NOLA brings back mask mandate; requires vaccines for city employees

A mask mandate has been issued for all of New Orleans.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the mask mandate at a press conference Friday. She also announced that all city employees will be mandated to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The mask mandate will be required for all vaccinated and non-vaccinated people while indoors in public places in the City.

Read more and watch the press conference by clicking here.

Guidelines will be updated at https://ready.nola.gov/covid. For ongoing COVID updates from the City of New Orleans, text COVIDNOLA to 77295.

