Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

NOAA forecasts average dead zone off Louisiana and Texas

Dead zone 2019.jpg
NOAA
Dead zone 2019.jpg
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 17:58:18-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an average oxygen-depleted “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico this summer.

But that average is still nearly triple a goal for reducing the area where there’s too little oxygen each summer for marine animals to survive.

NOAA said in a news release Thursday that combining models developed by five universities resulted in a forecast of about 5,364 square miles.

That's a hair lower than the five-year average measured size of 5,380 square miles. Last year's was about 6,334 square miles.

A federal-state task force has set a long-term goal of reducing the dead zone to 1,900 square miles.

The full report can be viewed here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.