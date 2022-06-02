NOAA forecasts average dead zone off Louisiana and Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an average oxygen-depleted “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico this summer.

But that average is still nearly triple a goal for reducing the area where there’s too little oxygen each summer for marine animals to survive.

NOAA said in a news release Thursday that combining models developed by five universities resulted in a forecast of about 5,364 square miles.

That's a hair lower than the five-year average measured size of 5,380 square miles. Last year's was about 6,334 square miles.

A federal-state task force has set a long-term goal of reducing the dead zone to 1,900 square miles.

The full report can be viewed here.

