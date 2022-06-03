No rape, incest exceptions in pending Louisiana abortion law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana House is refusing to add exceptions for rape and incest to pending abortion legislation that would take effect if the Supreme Court allows states to outlaw abortion.

Rep. Cedric Glover’s amendment died on a 37-62 vote Thursday as the House debated a Senate-passed anti-abortion bill updating laws now on the books.

A final vote on the bill was pending Thursday night. House members approved Senate-passed legislation by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican, making it more difficult to obtain abortion-inducing drugs.

The bill says such drugs must be administered by a licensed physician, in person.

