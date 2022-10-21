Nine wounded in shooting at Southern University fraternity

Nine people were wounded during a shooting at a fraternity house just outside Southern University early Friday as the campus celebrated its Homecoming week, Baton Rouge Police told our media partners at The Advocate.

None of the injuries appear life-threatening, Baton Rouge police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said.

UPDATE: Southern University posted a statement on social media this morning:

This morning, a shooting occurred near Southern University and A&M College. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend. Details, including any changes to security protocols and Homecoming activities, will be shared as they are updated.

According to the Advocate, the scene outside the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house was littered with party debris at sun-up Friday. The building, set back from a four-lane road, is at 636 Harding Boulevard (map) just east of the gate at the entrance to Southern University, the newspaper reports.

"Preliminary information is that this morning around 1:50 we responded to the 600 block of Harding Blvd regarding a reported shooting," Coppola said in a statement. "9 individuals sustained apparent gunshot wounds. All appeared to be non-life-threatening at this point in time. This investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available."

