NFIP "Proof of Loss" deadline extended for Hurricane Ida policyholders

FEMA announced Saturday it will extend the deadline to submit a Proof of Loss form to 180 days after policyholders reported date of loss to allow those who suffered flood damage from Hurricane Ida additional time to evaluate their losses and the adjuster’s reports.

Normally, the deadline to submit a Standard Flood Insurance Policy (SFIP) Proof of Loss is within 60 days of the loss.

FEMA also issued a conditional waiver to allow flood insurers to pay claims based on the unsigned adjuster's report.

Policyholders must submit their signed Proof of Loss and supporting documentation of their loss within 180 days after the date of loss even if:

They do not believe that the adjuster’s report fully settles their claim, and

They believe they are entitled to additional payment(s) under their SFIP.

To support the proof of loss, policyholders will need to provide documentation, such as a contractor’s estimate, bills, receipts,

photographs, list of personal property loss and any other proof of the amount they claim.

A downloadable Proof of Loss – Building & Contents (Policyholder-Prepared) form can be found at National Flood [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] Insurance Program Claim Forms for Policyholders | FEMA.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

What is a Proof of Loss form?

A Proof of Loss form is the policyholder's signed statement explaining how much it would cost to repair or replace the damaged property they are claiming under the insurance policy. It provides FEMA with information such as:

Date and time of loss

A brief explanation of how the loss happened

Details of any other insurance that may cover the loss

Type and extent of damage to buildings and its contents

Names of lenders in a mortgage or anyone who has a claim or legal right against the insured property

Details about who lived in the insured building at the time of loss

Send it within 180 days, policyholders can change it later

