Next year's Super Bowl will be in New Orleans

New Orleans is officially the current Super Bowl city; today there was an official handoff ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Crescent City will host Super Bowl LIX (59) in the Superdome on February 9, 2025. Next year's Mardi Gras will be March 4, following a January 6 12th Night.

During a news conference in Las Vegas on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders, the City of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, and National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell handed off hosting duties to Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Chair Marcus Brown, and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation President/CEO and Host Committee member Jay Cicero.

Using the phrase familiar to any NFL Draft fan, Goodell announced, “New Orleans, you are on the clock.”

“The City of New Orleans has a rich history in hosting Super Bowls – from Tom Landry in his fedora at Tulane Stadium to the storied 1985 Chicago Bears and their ‘46 defense’,” Nungesser said. “I’m proud to work alongside our Super Bowl LIX Host Committee for our 11th Super Bowl. I’m also incredibly proud of our people and everything we have to offer – our food, music, history and culture - which help make New Orleans a destination city. When visitors come to Louisiana, we treat them like family and they leave with a friend for life.”

Since 1970, New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl 10 times. When New Orleans hosts the event next year, it will tie Miami for the most times hosting one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, led by a team from the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, is responsible for planning, executing, and hosting Super Bowl LIX in February of 2025.

For more information on Super Bowl LIX, visit nolasuperbowl.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and X at @NOLASuperBowlHC.