Next week's testing sites announced

The COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) for the week of March 8-13 is listed below. No LANG-operated sites will be open in Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana).

The more contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Louisiana, and all Louisianans need to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. Masks are more important than ever: CDC now says tight-fitting is better than loose, multiple layers are better and two masks are better. Avoid gatherings of individuals not part of your households, work from home remotely when possible, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and stay home if sick. If you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. And, when it is your turn, consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU [t.e2ma.net] . Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations [t.e2ma.net] through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing [t.e2ma.net] .

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:



Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Test site details



Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.

For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.

While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

COVID Defense

COVID Defense [t.e2ma.net] , Louisiana’s exposure notification mobile application to slow the spread of COVID-19, is now available on the iPhone App Store [t.e2ma.net] and the Android Google Play Store [t.e2ma.net] . The app notifies you if there is a risk you were exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Use is completely free, voluntary, private and secure.

Save the number 877-766-2130 in your phone

Anyone who receives a call from 877-766-2130 is urged to answer, as the call is from a contact tracer who will keep an individual's information private. Personal information is used to quickly identify anyone a COVID-positive individual may have been in close contact with to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone called by a contact tracer is advised to monitor themselves for signs of illness for 14 days from when they first came in contact with the COVID-19 person.

If a resource need is identified through the contact tracing interview, the case is flagged for follow-up from a resource coordinator social worker who can connect individuals with resources including medication, masks, food assistance and even help locating alternative housing.

If someone calls from a number other than 877-766-2130, claims to be a contact tracer and asks for personal information, hang up immediately. If you have a positive lab result and have not yet heard from a contact tracer, you can call our team directly at 877-766-2130.

For information from the Louisiana Department of Health on COVID-19, click here [t.e2ma.net] .

LOCATION



ADDRESS CITY HOURS Alario Center 2000 Segnette Blvd. Westwego 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-noon Sat. UNO Lakefront Arena 6801 Franklin Ave. New Orleans 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-noon Sat.

Mahalia Jackson Theater 1419 Basin St. New Orleans 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-noon Sat.



Region 2: Baton Rouge



LSU Campus: Student Union Building 254 S. Stadium Drive Baton Rouge 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Southern University: FG Clark Activity Center 801 Harding Blvd. Baton Rouge 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Stevens Park 43230 Cannon Road St. Amant 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Region 3: Houma-Thibodaux



Nicholls State University: Student Union Building 104 Ellendale Drive Thibodaux 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri.

Region 4: Acadiana



Lafayette Parish Health Unit 220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A Lafayette 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. University of Louisiana: Library 400 E. St. Mary St. Lafayette 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Southside Park 403 4th St. Rayne 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon. St. Peter UMC 986 St. Peter St. Jeanerette 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues. Northwest Community Center 501 Samuel Drive Eunice 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues. Cecilia Civic Center 2464 Cecilia Senior High School Highway Cecilia 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed. Yambilee Building 1939 W. Landry St. Opelousas 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs.-Fri.

Region 5: Southwest



Lake Charles Civic Center 900 Lakeshore Drive Lake Charles 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Region 6: Cenla



Rapides Parish Coliseum 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Region 8: Northeast



Grambling State University 1234 Grambling Road Grambling Noon-4 p.m Mon.-Fri. Louisiana Tech University: Thomas Assembly Center 1650 W. Alabama Ave. Ruston 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Region 9: Northshore

