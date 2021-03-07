Menu

Next week's testing sites announced

Scripps National
covid testing
Posted at 5:47 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 18:47:45-05

The COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) for the week of March 8-13 is listed below. No LANG-operated sites will be open in Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana).

The more contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Louisiana, and all Louisianans need to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. Masks are more important than ever: CDC now says tight-fitting is better than loose, multiple layers are better and two masks are better. Avoid gatherings of individuals not part of your households, work from home remotely when possible, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and stay home if sick. If you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. And, when it is your turn, consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU [t.e2ma.net]. Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations [t.e2ma.net] through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing [t.e2ma.net].

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Test site details

  • Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.
  • For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
  • Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.
  • While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

COVID Defense
COVID Defense [t.e2ma.net], Louisiana’s exposure notification mobile application to slow the spread of COVID-19, is now available on the iPhone App Store [t.e2ma.net] and the Android Google Play Store [t.e2ma.net]. The app notifies you if there is a risk you were exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Use is completely free, voluntary, private and secure.
Save the number 877-766-2130 in your phone
Anyone who receives a call from 877-766-2130 is urged to answer, as the call is from a contact tracer who will keep an individual's information private. Personal information is used to quickly identify anyone a COVID-positive individual may have been in close contact with to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone called by a contact tracer is advised to monitor themselves for signs of illness for 14 days from when they first came in contact with the COVID-19 person.

If a resource need is identified through the contact tracing interview, the case is flagged for follow-up from a resource coordinator social worker who can connect individuals with resources including medication, masks, food assistance and even help locating alternative housing.

If someone calls from a number other than 877-766-2130, claims to be a contact tracer and asks for personal information, hang up immediately. If you have a positive lab result and have not yet heard from a contact tracer, you can call our team directly at 877-766-2130.

For information from the Louisiana Department of Health on COVID-19, click here [t.e2ma.net].

LOCATION

ADDRESSCITYHOURS
Alario Center2000 Segnette Blvd.Westwego

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

8 a.m.-noon Sat.

UNO Lakefront Arena6801 Franklin Ave.New Orleans

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

8 a.m.-noon Sat.

Mahalia Jackson Theater1419 Basin St.New Orleans

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

8 a.m.-noon Sat.

Region 2: Baton Rouge

LSU Campus:

Student Union Building

254 S. Stadium DriveBaton Rouge9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Southern University:

FG Clark Activity Center

801 Harding Blvd.Baton Rouge9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Stevens Park43230 Cannon RoadSt. Amant9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Region 3: Houma-Thibodaux

Nicholls State University:

Student Union Building

104 Ellendale DriveThibodaux9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri.

Region 4: Acadiana

Lafayette Parish Health Unit220 W. Willow St., Bldg. ALafayette8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
University of Louisiana: Library400 E. St. Mary St.Lafayette9 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Southside Park403 4th St.Rayne9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.
St. Peter UMC986 St. Peter St.Jeanerette9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues.
Northwest Community Center501 Samuel DriveEunice9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.
Cecilia Civic Center2464 Cecilia Senior High School HighwayCecilia9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.
Yambilee Building1939 W. Landry St.Opelousas9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs.-Fri.

Region 5: Southwest

Lake Charles Civic Center900 Lakeshore DriveLake Charles8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Region 6: Cenla

Rapides Parish Coliseum5600 Coliseum Blvd.Alexandria8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Region 8: Northeast

Grambling State University1234 Grambling RoadGramblingNoon-4 p.m Mon.-Fri.
Louisiana Tech University: Thomas Assembly Center1650 W. Alabama Ave.Ruston9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Region 9: Northshore

Browns Chapel70427 Martin Luther King DriveTangipahoa9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.
