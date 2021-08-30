New York first responders heading to Louisiana to assist in Ida recovery

Members of the New York City Police, Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management are heading to Louisiana to help with Ida recovery.

Over 80 trained first responders from New York will make their way to Baton Rouge to assist.

Six NYPD Emergency Search and Rescue K9s will also be assisting in the rescue efforts.

See the post below:

Safe travels. With rescue equipment packed @fema US&R NY-TF1 is on the way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Over 80 specially trained personnel from the NYPD, FDNY and NYC OEM along with 6 NYPD ESU search & rescue #K9 will be assisting in the rescue efforts during #Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/NnY2iGKuGr — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 29, 2021

