Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

New York first responders heading to Louisiana to assist in Ida recovery

items.[0].image.alt
NYPD Special Ops / Twitter
NYPD first responders.jpg
Posted at 9:37 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 22:37:47-04

Members of the New York City Police, Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management are heading to Louisiana to help with Ida recovery.

Over 80 trained first responders from New York will make their way to Baton Rouge to assist.

Six NYPD Emergency Search and Rescue K9s will also be assisting in the rescue efforts.

See the post below:

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.