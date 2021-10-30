New weekend hours for some disaster recovery centers

BATON ROUGE — Several Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana are adjusting their weekend schedule beginning this weekend.

At the center, survivors of Hurricane Ida can get help with FEMA disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

All Disaster Recovery Center will remain open Monday through Friday.

The following center will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Saturday, Oct. 30:

Plaquemines Parish Government Complex

333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd.

Belle Chasse, La. 70037

The following centers will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays, beginning Sunday, Oct. 31:

Gonzales Mental Health Center

1112 E. Ascension Complex Blvd.

Gonzales, LA 70737

Grand Isle Multiplex

3101 Hwy. 1

Grand Isle, LA 70358

Frazee-Harris Memorial Library (parking lot)

111 Historic Front Street

Garyville, LA 70051

Roland Borne, Sr. Memorial Library (parking lot)

2979 LA-18

Edgard, LA 70049

Convent Community Center

5775 Hwy 44

Convent, LA 70723

For hours and locations of Disaster Recovery Centers, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the Disaster Recovery Center Locator at FEMA.gov/DRC [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] for a complete list of DRCs currently open in Louisiana. All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for both FEMA specialists and survivors.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/ [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

