New State Police Oversight Committee now at work

A new committee focused on oversight at Louisiana State Police is now at work.

It comes after a number of recent cases involving police brutality and alleged cover-ups. Monday's meeting included an agency overview from Col. Lamar Davis and a look at the agency's excessive force policy, use of fore training, and internal investigations.

Col. Davis, who heads up State Police, says a big change has been the policy on body cameras, which now must be on at all times. He also says the agency is making changes to its excessive force policy.

"When you're looking at prohibiting impact weapons to the head/neck area, prohibiting ramming, unless deadly force is authorized, things like that, that we have to take a look at," added Davis. "As we make those changes again, then people understand what's expected of them."

Senate President Page Cortez commented on the meeting, saying, "The creation of this oversight committee came about at the request of Senate members in order to find out what the agency has learned over the last few years, what they have done to change their policies and what, if any, bills that may need to be filed in the upcoming session in order to improve our agency."

The Senate committee is planning to meet again a week from today, during which members will hear public comment on Davis's report.

