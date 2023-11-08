New regulations for seatrout start November 20

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants Louisiana anglers to know about changes to the rules for fishing spotted seatrout/speckled trout.

The new rules take effect November 20.

Here's a summary of the changes:

* A “slot” limit, 13-20 inches total length for “keeper” trout

* A 15-fish daily limit per angler

* An allowance of two fish in the daily limit measuring greater than 20 inches

In addition, charter boat guides and crew will not be able to retain a bag limit while on chartered fishing trips.

Here's the post: