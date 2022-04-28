Watch
New push to ban spanking in Louisiana public schools clears House committee

Across the country, there is a wide gap between America’s increasingly diverse student body and the people teaching it. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 80% of teachers in public schools are white and 75% of them are women.
A renewed bid to ban paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools won approval Wednesday without objection from the House Education Committee.

State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, sponsor of House Bill 649, noted that juveniles and prisoners in Louisiana cannot be struck by authorities. "I am just asking for the same treatment for our K-12 students," Hilferty told the committee.

