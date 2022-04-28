New push to ban spanking in Louisiana public schools clears House committee

A renewed bid to ban paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools won approval Wednesday without objection from the House Education Committee.

State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, sponsor of House Bill 649, noted that juveniles and prisoners in Louisiana cannot be struck by authorities. "I am just asking for the same treatment for our K-12 students," Hilferty told the committee.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

