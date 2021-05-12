New Orleans officials respond to reports of possible overnight tornado

The City of New Orleans responded on Wednesday morning to damage possibly caused by an overnight tornado.

Officials say they received reports of downed trees, power lines, debris and damage to homes primarily in the Carrollton, Broadmoor, and Algiers Point areas.

No injuries were reported in connection with the storm.

The National Weather Service will survey the damaged areas on Monday to determine whether the storm was a tornado.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) has begun coordinating response efforts and officials say that public safety agencies are assessing damages in neighborhoods across the city.

In Orleans Parish, approximately 4,000 people remained without power. That number is down from over 10,000 who were without power immediately after the storm.

Entergy New Orleans is working to restore power as soon as possible. Residents are encouraged to call 1-800-ENTERGY to report outages or downed power lines or poles.

