New Orleans will move to a modified Phase 3 with some additional restrictions

The City of New Orleans will move into a modified Phase three on Friday according to city officials.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the changes in restrictions which will now be in line with the State of Louisiana. They will go into effect on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 6:00 a.m.

In Phase 3, New Orleans will open restaurants, salons, movie theaters, museums and offices at 75 percent capacity. 50 percent capacity will be allowed in bars, breweries, gyms, fitness centers and conference venues. 75 percent capacity with a max 250 occupancy will be allowed in concert and music halls with fixed, permanent seating.

There are several restrictions that are different than what the state has given guidance on.

Gatherings are capped at 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors. Sporting venues are limited to 15 percent indoor and 25 percent outdoor capacity. 50 percent capacity with a max of 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors at event venues, fairs and festivals. and houses of worship are at 75 percent capacity.

They ask that after people are fully vaccinated that those people continue masking & distancing when outside household. Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors in small numbers without masking or distancing can happen.

They asks those vaccinated to be vigilant and adhere to guidelines when with non-vaccinated people.

A look at the Phase 3 guidelines are below:

Masks Required



Masks are required in public.

Masks are required when around anyone outside of your household.

Masks are not required when engaged in outdoor personal exercise, athletic competition, or when actively eating or drinking.

Social Distancing Required



All activities must include strict social distancing.

Businesses, residents, and visitors should ensure 6 feet distance between groups of people who do not live together.

Gathering Sizes



Indoor gatherings are limited to 75 individuals, with masking and social distancing required.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 150 individuals, with masking and social distancing required.

See details on gathering sizes

Open Safely



All businesses and organizations in Orleans Parish must register with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal at opensafely.la.gov to receive sector-specific guidelines for reopening and a certificate of Acknowledgement of Registration, which must be posted at all entrances.

Live Entertainment and Special Events



Live entertainment may be performed at bars, concert halls, music halls, live perforance venues, and event venues following the capacity limits based on the business type.

All venues must obtain a Special Event Permit or a Certificate of Registration to allow live entertainment.

Singing, karaoke, and wind-blown instruments will now be allowed indoors, however the establishment must follow all guidelines set forth by the City and State.

See details on live entertainment permitting.

See details on special events.

Alcoholic Beverages



Restaurants and bars : Restaurants, bars, breweries, and event venues can serve alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption and to-go between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

: Restaurants, bars, breweries, and event venues can serve alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption and to-go between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Packaged liquor: Packaged liquor sales in the French Quarter and CBD is limited to the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Allowed to open to 75% Capacity



Activities with Additional Restrictions



Not Allowed



Amusement parks

Second lines and parades

Dance clubs

Here's what will be different in New Orleans compared to State of Louisiana guidelines when we move into #PhaseThree this Friday. More details at https://t.co/a6hSmwm28V pic.twitter.com/nup0mQfReK — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) March 10, 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel