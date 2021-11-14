New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wins second term

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wins a second term on Saturday night.

Cantrell had to overcome a dozen challengers to secure a second term and the responsibility of leading the city's recovery from the corona-virus pandemic, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

WWL-TV projected Cantrell, a Democrat, as the winner a just before 9:30 p.m., with 58% of precincts reporting. At the time, she was leading with 57% of the votes cast.

Cantrell's historic victory four years ago made her the first woman elected mayor of New Orleans and was built on her promise to fix aging infrastructure and help spread prosperity into all corners of the city.

Securing a second term largely came down to voters' views of her leadership through the pandemic. It was largely preordained once qualifying closed without a single well-known or well-funded opponent in the field arrayed against her.

They say, no other candidate mounted a serious campaign, nor raised even a fraction of the money required to do so.

Heading into the second term, Cantrell has said she would be focused on continuing to guide the city through the pandemic and working to bring about a speedy economic recovery.

To read more from The Advocate, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel