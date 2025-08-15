New Orleans Mayor indicted

A federal grand jury returned a criminal indictment Friday of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, capping a years-long corruption investigation that had overshadowed the mayor's second term, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune are reporting.

The grand jury handed up charges against the sitting mayor at the Hale Boggs federal building in downtown New Orleans shortly before 1 p.m. Addressing Magistrate Judge Eva J. Dossier, a member of the grand jury identified Cantrell as a defendant against freshly filed charges but did not list the counts she faces or describe the allegations they stemmed from. A copy of the indictment was not immediately available.

Jeffrey Vappie, the mayor's former New Orleans Police Department bodyguard, was also indicted on fresh charges in the indictment.

The criminal charges — an apparent result of the wide-ranging probe into Cantrell's spending, political activities and other alleged acts — mark a stunning low point for the Democratic mayor, a former neighborhood organizer who rose eight years ago from a seat on the City Council to New Orleans' top office. Her ascent shocked the city's political class and epitomized changes that swept New Orleans politics following Hurricane Katrina.

The indictment hasn't yet been filed with the clerk; we'll update this story as soon as we can get a copy.

