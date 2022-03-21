New Orleans lifts requirement of proof of vaccination, negative COVID test

The City Of New Orleans announced Monday that guidelines requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test have been lifted.

That change is effective starting Monday, March 21, 2022.

According to the city, as of March 18, 2022, Orleans Parish is categorized as having LOW COVID-19 Community Level, when considering the three CDC measures together and using the thresholds listed in the chart above.

Because of this, the New Orleans Health Department revised their guidelines, lifting requirements on COVID-19 proof of vaccination or proof a recent negative COVID test to enter certain establishments.

The city says that residents should prepare for the likelihood of future surges by continuing to assess risk levels for themselves and relying on mitigation strategies including testing, masks, and staying up to date with COVID vaccinations.

On vaccinations, the city says:

Residents and visitors will no longer be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test to enter bars, restaurants, event spaces, and other businesses previously covered under regulations.

The City encourages all residents and visitors to get vaccinated if they have not already done so, including booster shots.

"Nothing in these guidelines shall prevent private businesses from requiring vaccinations, negative tests, masks, or social distancing to conduct operations."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel