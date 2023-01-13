New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announces 2023 lineup

Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana,

To Appear at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest April 28 – May 7

Weekend Passes and VIP Packages on Sale Now!

New Orleans, LA (January 13, 2023)—The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell today announced the music lineup for the 2023 event, scheduled for April 28 – May 7. Jazz Fest is an annual celebration of the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists to create one of the world’s most diverse musical festival lineups. Almost half a million fans gather annually for the seven-day event that features virtually every style of American music from over 5,000 musicians spread across 14 different music stages at the Fair Grounds Race Course. The 2023 Festival weekend dates are April 28 – 30 and May 4 – 7.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2023 Jazz Fest include:

Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Farruko, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Kenny Loggins, Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, Jazmine Sullivan, Herbie Hancock, NE-YO, Big Freedia, Tom Jones, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Mavis Staples, Jamie Cullum, Tab Benoit, Taj Mahal Quartet, Marcus King, Cory Wong, Los Lobos, Keb’ Mo’, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Anders Osborne, Samantha Fish, Cyril Neville, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Tank and The Bangas, Angelique Kidjo, Dumpstaphunk, Rebirth Brass Band, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, John Hiatt & the Goners, The Radiators, Robert Randolph Band, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ivan Neville’s Dumstaphunk, Durand Jones, Zigaboo Modeliste & The Funk Revue, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Leo Nocentelli, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Marcia Ball, Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Charlie Musselwhite, Davell Crawford, Martha Redbone, Durand Jones, Nicholas Payton, Nathan & Zydeco Cha Chas, Eric Gales, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sweet Crude, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr., Mdou Moctar of Niger, The Campbell Brothers, Morgan Heritage, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, David Shaw, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Honey Island Swamp Band, Mississippi Mass Choir, John Boutté, Little Freddie King, Andrew Duhon, Shamarr Allen, Artemis, Glen David Andrews Band, Leyla McCalla, John Mooney & Bluesiana, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, Tribute to Ma Rainey, Low Cut Connie, Catherine Russell, Luther Kent & Trickbag, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Continental Drifters, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Cha Wa, Charlie Gabriel and Roger Lewis, Bassekou Kouyate of Mali, RAM of Haiti, Hot 8 Brass Band, Tribute to Sidney Bechet featuring Donald Harrison Jr. and Aurora Nealand with Dr. Michael White, La Tribu de Abrante, Atabal, Plena Libre, and Pirulo y la Tribu of Puerto Rico, 79rs Gang, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, Charlie Sepulveda & The Turnaround, Ronnie Lamarque, Maggie Koerner, Eric Lindell, DJ Shub presents War Club Live, Dr. Bobby Jones, The City of Love Music Ministry, The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., Original Pinettes Brass Band, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade, New Breed Brass Band, Sisters of Unity and Untouchables Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, plus hundreds more artists scheduled to appear.

Jazz Fest celebrates Puerto Rico in 2023 with colorful artist demonstrations, live music and dance showcases, parades, cultural displays, photo exhibits and authentic cuisine. Puerto Rican bomba, plena, salsa and reggaeton rhythms will echo across the Festival grounds on various stages, and inside the Cultural Exchange Pavilion. New this year, the Cultural Exchange Village comes to life outside the performance tent with artist demonstrations, daily parades and sampling of traditional Puerto Rican dishes.

VIP packages, general admission weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com [nojazzfest.com]. Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

VIP packages are weekend-specific and are valid for all days of the weekend purchased. Jazz Fest offers three distinct VIP opportunities to experience the event in a very special way: the Festival’s popular Big Chief VIP ticket package provides special viewing access at most of the Festival’s stages; the Grand Marshal VIP Pass allows for up-close access at the three major stages; and the Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP Pass entitles patrons to special covered seating at the Festival Stage.

Jazz Fest is partnering once again with On Location & CID Entertainment to provide travel packages for guests looking to bundle Festival tickets or VIP passes with local hotel accommodations and roundtrip shuttle service between the Festival and their hotel. For package details please visit the Jazz Fest website.

Take advantage of the Jazz Fest Express shuttle and be dropped off inside the gates of the Festival! Air-conditioned buses offer round-trip transportation and run continuously throughout the day. The Jazz Fest Express is the best way to get to Jazz Fest! Don’t forget to buy your Jazz Fest Express tickets when you purchase your Festival tickets. For more information, visit www.nojazzfest.com [nojazzfest.com].

Many area hotels offer special Jazz Fest rates. A complete list of participating hotels is posted at https://www.nojazzfest.com/hotels/ [nojazzfest.com] including the Official Host Hotel, the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

Shell USA is the Presenting Sponsor of the Festival. Major Jazz Fest Sponsors are Miller Lite, Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots (A Churchill Downs Company). First Horizon Bank, Peoples Health, AARP, New Orleans & Company, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Ochsner Health, New Orleans Cultural and Tourism Fund (NOTCF), Sheraton New Orleans Hotel and WWOZ are also Official Jazz Fest Sponsors.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc., is the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell. The Foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest, and other raised funds, for year-round activities in education, economic development and cultural enrichment. Education programs include the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, the HSM Beginners program, the Tom Dent Congo Square Lecture Series, the Class Got Brass competition for school brass bands, workshops in music production, vocal classes at recreation centers around the city and more. Economic Development initiatives include Community Partnership Grants, the Catapult Fund accelerator program and the Sync Up entertainment industry workshops. Cultural enrichment programs include the Jazz & Heritage Concert Series and the annual Foundation Festivals: the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, the Congo Square Rhythms Festival/Treme Creole Gumbo Festival, and the Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival. The Foundation also owns radio station WWOZ 90.7-FM, the Jazz & Heritage Archive and the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center – an education and community facility named for Jazz Fest founder George Wein and his wife Joyce. During the pandemic, the Foundation created the Jazz & Heritage Music Relief Fund to support Louisiana's music community whose livelihoods had been adversely impacted by COVID-19. More than 4,000 grants were awarded to musicians, music industry workers and Black Masking/ Mardi Gras Indians. For more about the Foundation, please visit www.jazzandheritage.org [jazzandheritage.org].

The Jazz & Heritage Gala kicks off Jazz Fest with an elegant and delightful celebration of Louisiana music and cuisine on April 27th at Generations Hall in New Orleans. The Gala benefits the Foundation’s signature education program, the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music which provides free music education to more than 300 Louisiana students. This year’s Gala will feature the rich musical heritage of our vibrant city with performances by some of New Orleans’ favorite artists. The purchase of a Gala ticket includes a seven day Gala Pass to Jazz Fest with unlimited re-entry. Please visit www.jazzandheritage.org [jazzandheritage.org] or call 504-558-6100 to inquire about tickets and sponsorship opportunities

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is a co-production of Festival Productions, Inc.-New Orleans and AEG Presents.

