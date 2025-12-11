New Orleans Jazz Fest releases lineup

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell has revealed its music lineup for the 2026 celebration, taking place April 23 – May 3.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2026 Jazz Fest include:

Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Kings of Leon, Lainey Wilson, Teddy Swims, Lorde, Jon Batiste, Tyler Childers, David Byrne, The Black Keys, T-Pain, Raye, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nas, Widespread Panic, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Alabama Shakes, St. Vincent, The Isley Brothers, Herbie Hancock, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Mavis Staples, The Revivalists, Carlos Vives, Sean Paul, Dianne Reeves, Irma Thomas, Blind Boys of Alabama, Cyril Neville, Rhiannon Giddens, Big Freedia, Little Feat, Samantha Fish, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Galactic feat. Jelly Joseph, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Leela James, Tab Benoit, Ani DiFranco, Rickie Lee Jones, The Radiators, Dumpstaphunk, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ron Carter Quartet, Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns, Burning Spear, Stephen Marley, Lettuce, Cowboy Mouth, Terence Blanchard + Ravi Coltrane: Miles Davis & John Coltrane Centennial, Sierra Hull, Sue Foley, Monty Alexander “Jamericana”, Alejandro Escovedo, Steve Earle, Anders Osborne, Original Koffee, Protoje, Davell Crawford, Hiromi’s Sonicwonder, The California Honeydrops, Zigaboo Modeliste, George Porter, Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Leo Nocentelli, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Kermit Ruffins, J & The Causeways, The Soul Rebels, Grace Bowers, Sonny Landreth, Shirley Caesar, Leftover Salmon, Rebirth Brass Band, Jon Cleary, Dragon Smoke, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Big Chief Donald Harrison, Wayne Toups, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Deacon John, Vieux Farka Touré, New Orleans R&B Classics Revue ft. The Dixie Cups and Wanda Rouzan, Charlie Musselwhite, Fred Wesley and his New JB Horns, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Mike Zito Band, Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet, Larry McCray, John Foster, Jackie Venson, Judith Owen & The Callers, GIVERS, Terrance Simien, Nicholas Payton feat. Butcher Brown, Eric Lindell, Sweet Crude, Boyfriend, Crowe Boys, Cha Wa, Seratones, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Maggie Koerner, Jekalyn Carr, Hot 8 Brass Band, Cimafunk, Marc Broussard, New Breed Brass Band, Shamarr Allen, Sierra Green and The Giants, Hans Williams, Glen David Andrews, John “Papa” Gros, Kenny Neal, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Jazz Fest Celebrates Jamaica with Luciano, Lila Iké, The Skatalites, Jesse Royal, Lutan Fyah, Runkus & Royal Blu with Dub Squad, Sevana, The BrukOut Sound System ft. Seani B, Nesta, and Laa Lee, The Rising Suns, Kevin Downswell, and more, Nidia Góngora of Colombia, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, Kevin "Sonny" Gullage, TBC Brass Band, Catherine Russell, Lena Prima, The Headhunters, People Museum, Dr. Michael White’s Tribute to Jelly Roll Morton’s Red Hot Peppers featuring Shaye Cohn, The Rumble feat. Joseph Boudreaux, Jr., Adonis Rose & The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring guest Andromeda Turre, Robin Barnes & the FiyaBirds, Zachary Richard, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, Lost Bayou Ramblers, John Boutté, Isaiah Collier, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollar, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Kyle Roussel, Leyla McCalla, Untouchables and Big Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Nu Nation Choir, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, and hundreds more! (See below for the complete weekend by weekend listing.)

More than 5,000 musicians perform across 14 stages over eight days at the historic Fair Grounds Race Course, filling the air with everything from jazz and blues to gospel, funk, rock, and zydeco. Beyond the music, Festivalgoers can indulge in local cuisine, art, and tradition—making Jazz Fest not just an event, but a celebration of everything that makes New Orleans unforgettable.