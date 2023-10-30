Watch Now
New Orleans Catholic churches to close, merge parishes

FILE - Picture of empty church pews. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Oct 30, 2023
The New Orleans Archdiocese on Sunday announced it is closing and merging church parishes, according to The Advocate.

The diocese faces economic challenges including at least $100 million in sex abuse settlements.

Thirteen parishes will be affected.

Clickhere to see the 13 parishes that will be affected.

