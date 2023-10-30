New Orleans Catholic churches to close, merge parishes

The New Orleans Archdiocese on Sunday announced it is closing and merging church parishes, according to The Advocate.

The diocese faces economic challenges including at least $100 million in sex abuse settlements.

Thirteen parishes will be affected.

Clickhere to see the 13 parishes that will be affected.

