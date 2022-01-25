New Orleans brewery sales to aid Mardi Gras Indian groups

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' oldest working brewery is selling 12-packs and a poster to benefit an organization of Mardi Gras Indian organizations.

Those are neighborhood groups of Black people who make elaborately beaded and feathered costumes that they wear on Fat Tuesday and other occasions, in a tradition going back to the 1800s.

Faubourg Beer officials say all proceeds of the poster and 12-packs will go to the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council.

The 12-pack boxes hold the brewery's flagship lager and are decorated with pictures of four people in Mardi Gras Indian costume.

The council works to preserve Mardi Gras Indian heritage and teach young people about it.

