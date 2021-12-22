New Orleans announces changes to 2022 Mardi Gras parade routes

Mardi Gras parade routes in New Orleans have changed for the 2022 parading season.

The City of New Orleans says that changes were made after consultation and planning between NOPD, NOFD, EMS, Homeland Security and Mardi Gras krewes.

The Mardi Gras season is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Parade routes with significant modifications are mapped below. Routes with fewer alterations are described in written form.

City of New Orleans

Parade Route Changes:

All parades which start on the river side of Napoleon Ave., Jefferson Ave. and Magazine St., Tchoupitoulas St. and Henry Clay St. will this year form at Napoleon Avenue and Prytania Street.

Parades that form on Napoleon Ave. and S. Saratoga St. will this year form at Napoleon Ave. and Carondelet St.

Parades that form at Holiday Dr. and Fiesta St. will this year form at Wall Blvd and Holiday Dr.

Endymion:

Endymion will remain on its original route with the following modifications:

Turning right onto Elks Pl/Loyola Ave. instead of turning right onto St. Charles Ave.

Turning right onto Girod St. from Loyola Ave. and proceeding to the rear of the Superdome

Endymion’s current route is over 5 miles long, while the average Uptown parade route is only 4 miles

Zulu will remain on its original route, with the following modifications:

After passing Gallier Hall, Zulu will turn left onto Poydras St. and right onto Loyola Ave.

Zulu will then continue its original Basin St. route.

Rex will remain on its original route with the following modification:

Rex will start on Napoleon Ave and Carondelet St. instead of S. Claiborne Ave. and Napoleon Ave.

Elks and Crescent City will stay on their original route, which permits them to turn left onto Poydras St. from St. Charles Ave. and continue straight on Poydras St. to disband.

