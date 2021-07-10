New Louisiana food trail is No Man's Land: Gas Station Eats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Louisiana's newest food trail has the quirky name “No Man's Land: Gas Station Eats." No Man's Land was one of the names for a buffer zone between U.S. and Spanish territories for about 13 years after the Louisiana Purchase.

The American Press reports that the Gas Station Eats food trail is starting with three stops in each of seven southwest Louisiana parishes.

The 450-mile route runs through Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Sabine, Natchitoches, Vernon and DeSoto parishes.

Stops range from the South Beau Dairy Barn in the Beauregard Parish town of Longville to French Market Express, which offers meat pies, plate lunches, yam cakes, cookies and pies in Natchitoches.

