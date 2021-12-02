New liquefied natural gas facility to be constructed in Cameron Parish

Governor John Bel Edwards and Venture Global LNG CEO Mike Sabel announced the company will invest more than $10 billion in a new liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron Parish.

According to a release, the facility will employ carbon capture and sequestration technology (CCS) to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The project is expected to result in at least 200 direct new jobs, with average annual salaries of $120,000, plus benefits.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 867 indirect jobs, or a total of 1,067 jobs in Southwest Louisiana. At the peak of construction, an average of 2,300 construction jobs will be created.

Venture Global’s new facility, named CP2, will have a nameplate capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG. The CCS process will be used to capture and store underground an estimated 500,000 tons of CO2 emissions from the facility annually.

The governor's office says the complex will be located on 650 acres in Cameron, including 170 acres on Monkey Island, providing CP2 with direct access to the deep-water Calcasieu Ship Channel.

The site will be constructed in two phases, and will include 18 liquefaction blocks, four 200,000 cubic-meter full-containment LNG storage tanks, two marine loading berths, and two on-site combined cycle gas turbine power plants. Administrative offices, an on-site fire station and maintenance structures are also planned for the site. The CP Express pipeline will deliver natural gas to Venture Global’s CP2 facility in Cameron.

Venture Global is constructing or developing several other facilities in Louisiana, including the Calcasieu Pass facility, also in Cameron, and the Venture Global Plaquemines LNG project in Plaquemines Parish.

To facilitate the project in Louisiana, the company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

