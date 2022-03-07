New artificial reef off Cameron coast completed

CAMERON, La. - Construction of a new artificial reef off the coast of a southwest Louisiana city has been completed.

The reef, about 10 miles southwest of Holly Beach, was built in an area where an oil platform was recently removed, with the intention of rebuilding a fish habitat.

The reef was built by the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Building Conservation Trust.

It’s in about 25 feet of water in Cameron, which is located on the Gulf of Mexico just 30 miles east of the Texas state line, and can be reached by boat from Holly Beach or the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

A new inshore reef is expected to be completed in Calcasieu Lake in 2022.

