BATON ROUGE, LA- Office of Motor Vehicles offices around the state are experiencing network outages due to connectivity issues related to the installation of new core network equipment, officials say.

A release states that the Office of Technology Services replaced a legacy piece of hardware on Sunday. While migrating to the new hardware, the old system began to give the state’s network team issues. In the fall of 2025, that office decided to purchase brand new core network routers, and planned on installing them after the 2026 legislative session ended.

“We experienced a similar issue on the last day of the fiscal session last year, so we decided to wait until this year’s session was over before we installed the new hardware,” said Thomas Mule’, communications director for the office. “This weekend we began switching our core network from a 1992 Honda Civic to a 2026 McLaren 750.”

On Sunday, the installation of and migration to the new core network began. During the migration the legacy systems began to fail. When this occurred the network team paused the migration and addressed the nascent issues. These issues started to manifest in OMV offices across the state, officials say.

“As of now our new core system is up and running. We are experiencing problems with connectivity to the new system. Our team has been working nonstop since Sunday, and will continue to work until our network is back to 100%.”

The office is prioritizing Louisiana State Police and OMV connectivity, and has made tremendous progress since Sunday. Current office status information can be found at www.expresslane.la.gov [expresslane.la.gov].