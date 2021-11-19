National WWII Museum opens new exhibit for the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has opened a new exhibit commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks on December 7, 1941.

The exhibit, Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembered, is on display now through June 26, 2022 in the Joe W. and Dorothy D. Brown Foundation Special Exhibit Gallery.

According to the museum, the exhibit will explore the events leading up to the Pearl Harbor attacks and what the "date which will live in infamy" means today.

The Pearl Harbor attacks on the US Pacific Fleet led to the United States’ Declaration of War on Japan and plunged the country into World War II. Killing more than 2,400 servicemembers, Japanese planes destroyed or damaged 19 US warships and 300 aircraft in less than 90 minutes.

“This exhibit provides a compelling look at the political climate leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor and then focuses on how it was remembered, rather than concentrating on the detailed events of the attack already highlighted in our permanent displays,” said Tom Czekanski, exhibit curator and Senior Curator and Restorations Manager.

Infamy will utilize artifacts, images, oral histories and video productions to examine not just the events and results of the devastating attack, but also the way it was remembered during the war—and since.

The hope, the museum says, is that after experiencing the exhibit, visitors will both reflect on the events personally and take away new insights regarding a pivotal moment that many believe they have a full understanding of already.

Among the artifacts on display in the exhibit are a fragment of the USS Arizona, “Remember Pearl Harbor” sweetheart jewelry, posters and an M1921 Browning water-cooled machine gun similar to the one that Officer’s Cook 3rd Class Dorie Miller manned aboard the USS West Virginia. Story panels relate the firsthand experiences of lieutenants, messmen, chaplains, medical personnel, other servicemembers and civilians at Pearl Harbor that fateful day.

Infamy is part of the Museum’s educational initiatives to commemorate the Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary. A full day of programming is planned for December 7 as well as a student-focused Path to Pearl Harbor Electronic Field Trip.

