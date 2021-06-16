National Anthem now required at some sports events

A bill signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards requires the national anthem be played or sung at some athletic events.

The law requires that the song be played or sung at any "competitive athletic event" that is held in a facility for which any state funds were used to build, operate or maintain it.

There is nothing in the bill that states how it will be enforced, or by whom; nor does it provide any information regarding penalties for violation of the law. We've reached out to the Governor's office to ask about that.

