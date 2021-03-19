National Agriculture Week celebrated March 21-27

National Agriculture Week and National Ag Day will be celebrated next week, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D. V. M. announced Friday.

This year National Ag Week will be recognized the week of March 21-27, while National Ag Day is set for March 23.

The purpose of National Ag Week is to recognize the significant contributions made by ag producers, associations, corporations, universities, and government agencies affiliated with the industry. Those contributions include how food and fiber products are produced, maintaining a strong economy, and the importance of safe, abundant, and affordable products.

"Agriculture and forestry are major industries in the state of Louisiana," said Strain. "We never want to take for granted the work our agriculture producers do. Nor do we want to forget the people who help ensure a safe and plentiful supply of food."

Agriculture is a nearly $13 billion industry in the state of Louisiana.

For more information on National Agriculture Week and National Ag Day, click here.

