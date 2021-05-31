Watch
Multiple shootings over Memorial Day weekend in New Orleans

Courtesy MGN Online
Police lights
Posted at 6:43 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 19:43:03-04

NEW ORLEANS - More than a half-dozen separate shootings that killed three and injured at least 12 happened across New Orleans in a violent Memorial Day weekend that saw a 12-year-old among the dead.

That's according to information released by the city’s police department.

WWL-TV reports the child was fatally shot Sunday night at a birthday party in the Holy Cross neighborhood. First responders took her to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Also injured in the shooting were a 19-year-old man and an unknown third victim. Additional shootings happened in New Orleans East and Gentilly and in a pair of car-to-car shootings.

No suspects were immediately named.

