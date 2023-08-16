Multiple schools across state receive bomb threats

Multiple schools across the State of Louisiana received bomb threats on Wednesday including two here in Acadiana.

Morgan City High School in St. Mary Parish and Pesson Elementary in Iberia Parish both received threats .

There were similar threats of the same manner received around the State of Louisiana, according to a post on the Morgan City Police Department's Facebook.

Bomb threats were also made to schools in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Lake Charles, Houma and Thibodaux.

All schools were deemed clear and safe. No arrests have been made at this time.

