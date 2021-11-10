Multi-parish burn ban lifted, Orleans and Terrebonne parishes

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's state fire marshal office announces that the multi-parish burn ban has been lifted following the recovery process after Hurricane Ida's landfall on August 29th.

The office released:

"As recovery efforts progress following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, State Fire Marshal, H. “Butch” Browning, and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, are lifting the cease and desist order issued for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602, for the following parishes: Orleans and Terrebonne parishes.

This rescind order is effective as of 5 p.m., November 10, 2021, and effectively ends the original order issued on Sept. 1. Where the burn ban is being lifted, the SFM would like remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include: • Plastic and other synthetic materials • Tires and other rubber products • Paints, household and agricultural chemicals • Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire • Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products • Buildings and mobile homes SFM."

