Movie "starring Will Smith" to film in Baton Rouge and St. Francisville

Central Casting will be filming scenes in Baton Rouge and the St. Francisville area on October 18 and 19 for a new horrific, yet heroic, film starring a popular Hollywood face, Will Smith.

Casting calls are available for this filming.

Sacred Motivation will tell the story of Whipped Peter, who escapes a Louisiana plantation, according to Central Casting' s job post on Saturday.

Peter was a pivotal figure in exposing the brutality of slavery and served as a soldier in the war.

Casting information:

(You do not have to be registered with Central Casting to work so share this casting notice with your friends and family!)

FILMING RATE: $125/12 hours

COVID Test RATE: $100_

FITTING Rate: $31.25/2 hours

You must take a mid-nasal PCR COVID test every 48 hours prior to fitting or filming.

Pre-Employment COVID Testing will be in the New Orleans/Harahan area AND the Baton Rouge/St. Francisville area.

A Costume Fitting is mandatory and will be in New Orleans (Harahan). Fittings will likely begin, the first full week of October.

CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS: Seeking submissions for men who appear to be white and 18ly – early 40s (18+ years old) to portray Confederate Soldiers (some dead, some alive, some injured) in the aftermath of a battle. You should feel comfortable lying still and possibly having makeup added to you, to give you the appearance of being dead. Men must be willing to grow out hair and facial hair is a PLUS! Filming will be exterior. Please no strong/modern cuts or unnatural colored highlights. The makeup department may add facial hair in some cases.

NON-registered individuals can submit using this short form so we can contact you with filming information:

**PHOTO SUBMISSION RULES:

1). You should be the only person in the photo.

2). Please face the camera.

3). Only clear and well-lit photos will be considered.

4). Absolutely NO filters!

For more information, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel