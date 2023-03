A Baton Rouge woman has been booked with negligent homicide after her son died of a fentanyl overdose.

Baton Rouge Police say Tiffany Thomason, 40, was booked after the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office ruled that the one-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose.

Police initially investigated the case as a co-sleeping death, but after the toxicology report gave another story the mother was booked into the parish prison.