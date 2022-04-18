Morgan City man dies Friday in Terrebonne Parish crash

A Morgan City man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash on La Highway 311 in Terrebonne Parish.

Louisiana State Police responded shortly before 4:00 pm on April 15 to the crash on Hwy 311 about one mile north of Savanne Road.

The crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Robert Miller of Morgan City.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation revealed Miller was traveling north on LA Hwy 311 when his vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

Miller was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, who was also wearing a seat belt, was transported with moderate injuries to an out-of-area hospital, according to LSP.

A toxicology sample was collected from Miller and is awaiting analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

