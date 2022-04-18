Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Morgan City man dies Friday in Terrebonne Parish crash

Fatal crash
MGN
Courtesy of MGN Online
Fatal crash
Posted at 6:48 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 07:48:44-04

A Morgan City man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash on La Highway 311 in Terrebonne Parish.

Louisiana State Police responded shortly before 4:00 pm on April 15 to the crash on Hwy 311 about one mile north of Savanne Road.

The crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Robert Miller of Morgan City.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation revealed Miller was traveling north on LA Hwy 311 when his vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

Miller was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, who was also wearing a seat belt, was transported with moderate injuries to an out-of-area hospital, according to LSP.

A toxicology sample was collected from Miller and is awaiting analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.