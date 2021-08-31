More than 500 rescued from areas impacted by Hurricane Ida

More than 500 people have been rescued from areas directly impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force said Monday that many of those rescues were made in the LaPlace area.

Another 500 individuals were confirmed safe in place during rescue operations. Those individuals, they said, chose to remain in their homes.

Rescue efforts are continuing on Tuesday. See video from the USAR below:

16 EMAC and FEMA teams from across the country are in Louisiana to help in the recovery efforts.

