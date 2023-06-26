More than $42 billion in fed funds announced for internet; La. gets $1.3 Billion

The Biden Administration announced the allocation of more than $42 billion to internet access across the country. Of that amount, Louisiana is slated to receive more than $1.3 billion.

"The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) today announced how it has allocated funding to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service to everyone in America. This “Internet for All” initiative is a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda," a release states.

States, D.C., and territories will use funding from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to administer grant programs within their borders. The President, Vice President, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the allocations today at the White House.

“No one is working faster to eliminate the digital divide than Louisiana, and this major investment will allow us to get it done,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I want to thank President Biden, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and the NTIA for recognizing and supporting our important mission of making broadband available to all Louisianans, and I want to thank Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Troy Carter for voting for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this investment possible. This broadband expansion will accelerate the growth of Louisiana’s economy while increasing access to education and health care. We will work urgently to deploy these funds and ensure that 100 percent of Louisiana businesses and residences receive access to high-speed, affordable, and reliable internet by 2029.”

"Today's allocation announcement represents a historic federal investment. When combined with other federal funds from the US Treasury, FCC and NTIA, this will represent more than $1.87 billion in investment in Louisiana over the next 5 years,” said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA. “With private sector matching dollars, we anticipate total investment will be more than $2.3 billion. Additionally, several of Louisiana’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have received grants to upgrade their broadband infrastructure, two of our federally recognized tribes have received federal grants to improve broadband service on their reservations, and last week we announced a grant to bury nearly 225 miles of fiber underground in North Louisiana."

This award is in addition to the more than $250 million in treasury funds and private sector match that have already been committed through the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant program to impact well over 80,000 locations.

“What this announcement means for people across the country is that if you don’t have access to quality, affordable high-speed Internet service now – you will, thanks to President Biden and his commitment to investing in America,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Whether it’s connecting people to the digital economy, manufacturing fiber-optic cable in America, or creating good paying jobs building Internet infrastructure in the states, the investments we’re announcing will increase our competitiveness and spur economic growth across the country for years to come.”

“This is a watershed moment for millions of people across America who lack access to a high-speed Internet connection. Access to Internet service is necessary for work, education, healthcare, and more,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communication and Information Alan Davidson. “States can now plan their Internet access grant programs with confidence and engage with communities to ensure this money is spent where it is most needed.”

“Put simply, high-speed Internet is a necessity in today’s society,” said Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator. “Just like President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Rural Electrification Act made a historic investment in rural areas bringing electricity to nearly every home in America, President Biden and Vice President Harris are committed to leaving no community behind as we connect everyone in America to high-speed Internet.”

The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used to pursue eligible access-, adoption-, and equity-related uses.

Details related to the allocation for the states, D.C., and territories are available on InternetForAll.Gov.

States, D.C., and territories (“Eligible Entities”) will receive their formal notice of allocation on June 30, 2023. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Eligible Entities have 180 days from the date of that formal notice to submit their Initial Proposals describing how they propose to run their grant programs. Eligible Entities can begin submitting their Initial Proposals starting July 1, 2023. Once NTIA approves an Initial Proposal, which will occur on a rolling basis, Eligible Entities will be permitted to request access to at least 20 percent of their allocated funds.

To view state by state funding across the Biden-Administration’s high-speed Internet portfolio please visit InternetforAll.gov.