More than 17,000 without power after severe weather

More than 17,000 Louisiana residents are without power Wednesday evening after severe weather rolled through the state.

According to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages from different power companies, there are 17,632 outages reported as of 5 p.m.

Cameron Parish has the highest percentage of outages, with 42%. The highest number of customers without power is in Calcasieu Parish, where 2,868 are reporting outages.

A small number of outages are in the Acadiana area, including St. Landry, St. Martin, and St. Mary Parishes.

Find outage information here.

