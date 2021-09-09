More than 100 oiled birds found from spill in Belle Chasse, LDWF says

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is continuing work to save a growing number of oiled birds.

More than 100 oiled birds have been documented from an oil spill at Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse. LDWF says the spill is associated with damage from Hurricane Ida's path through the area.

Some of the birds have been captured and transported to a designated rehabilitation location.

LDWF An oiled tricolored heron observed at the Alliance Refinery oil spill.

According to LDWF, it may take weeks before the effort to save the birds and other animals is completed. Other wildlife observed with some degree of oiling include alligators, river otters, and nutria.

LDWF LDWF personnel work to save an oiled tricolored heron recovered at the Alliance Refinery oil spill.

LDWF An egret that has been oiled at the Alliance Refinery oil spill site.

LDWF is working in partnership with the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Alliance Refinery is also assisting in the recovery.

