More CWD cases found in deer; many related to original Jeff Davis pen

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is alerting the public of three additional chronic wasting disease (CWD) positive captive deer in pens permitted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

The recent detections in Concordia, St. Landry and Tangipahoa parishes are linked to trace outs from a captive CWD positive deer pen in Jefferson Davis Parish, where CWD was first confirmed in a captive deer back in November.

In addition to the recent detections, deer from the CWD positive pens have been traced to permitted pens in 11 other parishes. No other positives have been confirmed at this time.

The newly confirmed captive CWD positives and trace outs were announced by LDAF, which oversees and manages Louisiana’s captive deer program. LDWF will continue to work with LDAF to manage and mitigate impacts of CWD within Louisiana.

The recent captive CWD detections has prompted concern due to potential spillover into the wild deer population. At this time, the disease has not been detected in the wild population in any of the parishes with CWD positive deer pens and associated trace outs. Prevention is paramount in combatting this disease. Hunters can play a vital role in reporting CWD suspect deer.

Hunters where deer season is still in progress can contact the nearest LDWF Field Office for sample testing information. In addition, CWD sample drop off locations are available in Concordia Parish. Contact information and locations is as follows:



Hammond Office 985-543-4777 42371 Phyllis Ann Drive, Hammond;

Lafayette Office 337-262-2080 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette;

Lake Charles Office 337-491-2575 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles;

Minden Office 318-371-3050 9961 Highway 80, Minden;

Monroe Office 318-343-4044 368 Century Link Drive, Monroe;

Pineville Office 318-487-5885 1995 Shreveport Highway, Pineville.

CWD Drop Off Cooler: Richard K. Yancey WMA, 21 mi. South of Vidalia on LA 15.

CWD Drop Off Cooler: 2201 E.E. Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334

CWD surveillance of harvested deer from these areas will be critical in understanding whether or not the native wild herd has been exposed. Early detection is crucial to slowing the spread of the disease. LDWF has conducted statewide surveillance of free-ranging deer since 2002. To date, the only CWD detections in the wild have been collected in Tensas Parish.

CWD is a neurodegenerative disease of white-tailed deer and other members of the family Cervidae. It is caused by a prion, an infectious, misfolded protein particle, and is 100% fatal in affected deer after an indeterminate incubation period. There is no treatment or preventative vaccine for CWD.

CWD-infected deer may exhibit signs of weight loss and emaciation, excessive salivation, frequent drinking and urination, incoordination, circling and lack of fear of people and always results in death of the animal.

Although CWD has not been shown to be contagious to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommend against the human consumption of deer known to be infected with CWD. Also, it is recommended that people hunting in areas known to harbor CWD-infected deer have their deer tested for the disease prior to consuming the animals.

Detailed instructions and more information can be found at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd-testing.

For more information on CWD, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd.