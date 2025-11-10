More campsites open at state parks

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana State Parks announce the completion of renovations to 73 campsites at Jimmie Davis State Park.

The upgraded campsites include water, electricity and sewer utilities. Other recently completed campground improvement projects include: Cypremort Point State Park (22 sites), Fontainebleau State Park (106 sites), Palmetto Island State Park (96 sites) and Tickfaw State Park (30 sites).

“Our state parks are some of Louisiana’s greatest treasures, and we want every visitor to have the best possible experience when they stay with us,” said Nungesser. “By upgrading campsites with full sewer hookups — one of the most requested amenities from our guests — we’re continuing to modernize our parks and make them more comfortable and convenient for families. These improvements help ensure that every visit to a Louisiana State Park is easy, relaxing, and unforgettable.”

Chicot State Park is the next park slated for improvements. The project will include adding sewer hookups and upgrading electrical service to the North Landing campground, building a new accessible playground and overlaying park roads.

Located near Ruston in Chatham, La., Jimmie Davis State Park is situated on a peninsula on Caney Lake. The park offers two boat launches and a fishing pier for anglers looking to catch the next state-record bass. When the fishing is done, lounge on the sandy beach and stay cool at the nearby water playground. Overnight options include 17 deluxe cabins, two lodges and a 73-site campground. For large overnight gatherings, a group camp with four dormitories and a dining hall is available, with its own playground and fishing pier

If you'd like more info about Jimmie Davis State Park, go to LaStateParks.com or call the park at 318-249-2595.