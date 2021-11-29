Monday final day to apply for FEMA assistance in Louisiana

Monday, November 29, is the deadline to submit an application for Hurricane Ida assistance.

FEMA says that, despite the deadline, it will remain in Louisiana to assist survivors.

Those who have applied for assistance can continue to upload documents and update information to their files.

FEMA is also urging survivors to stay informed, reach out, and keep their contact information up to date to avoid any delays in the processing of applications.

Survivors who applied with FEMA before Nov. 29 and discover later that their insurance does not cover all losses, have up to a year to submit additional documentation to FEMA.

FEMA says it is important to provide them with any final insurance settlement information, as assistance may be available for some expenses not covered by insurance.

Applicants should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster-assistance process stays on track. Missing or incorrect information could hold things up.

To update contact information and report additional damage or a delay in insurance payments:

Go online at DisasterAssistance.gov;

Call the FEMA Helpline 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available; or

Download the FEMA app.

To receive a link to download the FEMA app:

Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362

Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel