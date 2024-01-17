Missing man found dead; deputies believe he succumbed to severe cold weather

Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies say a Flatwoods man missing since last week has been found deceased.

Justin Bates, 36, was reported missing on January 11. He was found in a heavily wooded area less than a mile from his home.

"From what is known at this time, it appears Justin became lost and succumbed to the severe cold weather," release from the sheriff states.

Along with deputies, there were civilians, the Alexandria Police Department and the Alexandria Fire Department Search and Rescue Team searching for Bates.

"The Sheriff’s Office, at the family’s request, would like to take this opportunity to remind the public if you are participating in outdoor activities, you should monitor current weather conditions and forecasts and make sure all equipment is charged and/or fueled and in proper functioning condition," the release states. "We ask that you please join us in prayers for the Bates family during their time of loss."