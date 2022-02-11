Missing child advisory issued for teen in Livingston Parish

A missing child advisory has been issued for a teen missing out of Livingston Parish.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope.

Destiny was last seen at 32845 LA Hwy 1036 in Holden which is her last known location.

Destiny is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs. Destiny was last seen wearing a green John Deere t-shirt and black leggings.

State Police say Pope may have a medical condition that could impair her judgment and is considered to be in danger.

If anyone has information leading to the whereabouts of Pope, contact Det. Aaron Bond with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.

