Missing Child Advisory issued for New Orleans juvenile

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a New Orleans juvenile who was discovered missing Wednesday night.

Trenton Reeves, 17, was last seen at around 9:40 p.m. on June 10, 2026, at a residence on Eastview Drive in New Orleans, according to state police. He is believed to have left the residence with Tommie Mango, traveling in a brown 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 that displays a Louisiana “Save the Honeybee” license plate bearing HB 1576.

Family reports that Reeves is non-verbal and has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Reeves and Mango should contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222 or call 911.