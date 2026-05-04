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Missing child advisory issued for 2 juveniles from Catahoula Parish

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Louisiana State Police
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Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for two juveniles missing from Catahoula Parish.

Autumn Carlisle, 7, and Chyain Carlisle, 15, were discovered missing from their home on Gasline Road in Sicily Island on May 3, 2026, at around 10:30 p.m., according to state police.

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Investigators believe Autumn and Chyain are traveling in a 2014 black Nissan Altima bearing Texas license plate XHR1686.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 744-5411 or dial 911.